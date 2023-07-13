OKLAHOMA CITY — After Danielle Perry’s grandfather helped liberate Munich as a member of the 45th Infantry Division in 1945, he returned home with two Nazi banners collected as mementos of the United States’ victory in World War II. After he died, Perry found the banners in a suitcase in the back of a closet, and she wanted to donate them to a museum.
Nazi flags were donated to an Oklahoma museum. How did they end up in a flea market?
- Ben Felder The Oklahoman
