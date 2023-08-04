A 25-year-old woman was killed early Friday in a crash on the Muskogee Turnpike near Coweta, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Madison Young of Muskogee was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima north on the turnpike just after midnight when she ran off the right side of the road on a curve about 2 miles northeast of Coweta, the OHP reported.

Troopers said Young overcorrected, sending the car back across the lanes into the center barrier wall and rolled 1½ times, coming to rest on its top.

A northbound tractor-trailer rig then struck the Altima, ejecting Young from her vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt, troopers noted.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, a Mounds man, was wearing a seat belt and was treated at a Broken Arrow hospital and released, the OHP reported.

What caused Young to run off the road remains under investigation, according to the OHP's preliminary crash report.