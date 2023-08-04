A 25-year-old woman was killed early Friday after crashing on the Muskogee Turnpike near Coweta, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Madison Young of Muskogee was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima north on the turnpike just after midnight when she reportedly failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 11.

Troopers said Young overcorrected after the Altima departed the road, and it then struck the center barrier wall and rolled over, coming to rest on its top.

A northbound tractor-trailer rig then struck the Altima, ejecting Young an unknown distance from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt, troopers noted.

The cause of the crash and driver's condition remains under investigation, according to the preliminary crash report from OHP.