A Muskogee chiropractor and his 11-year-old grandson have been identified by police investigating three deaths as a murder-suicide, police said early Tuesday.

Officers responded after a 911 call at 9:25 p.m. Monday from a woman who hung up after telling a dispatcher about a disturbance involving a gun.

When police arrived at the residence, they found one individual dead near the front door, Muskogee Police spokeswoman Officer Lynn Hamlin said in a news release. Officers then heard a gunshot from further inside the house and issued commands for occupants to exit. After backup arrived, officers searched the home and found two other individuals dead inside.

Police identified the decedents as Jack Janway, 69; his wife, Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11.

This story will be revised as more information is made available. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.