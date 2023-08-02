The Muscogee (Creek) Nation on Tuesday announced it has purchased a former hospital facility in Muskogee to open a Healing and Recovery Center starting next year.

With the acquisition of Saint Francis Health System’s East Campus Hospital, the tribe hopes to address worsening concerns about behavioral health and substance use disorders.

Native Americans and tribal communities have suffered disproportionately as the pandemic brought increased rates of depression and anxiety, as well as high drug overdose death rates, Muscogee Nation officials said in a news release.

Tribal nations including the Muscogee Nation have received settlements from lawsuits against pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers for their contribution to the opioid epidemic. These funds will be used to operate the Muscogee Healing and Recovery Center, according to the news release.

“We’re pleased to see the aggressive approach from our Muscogee Nation Department of Health continue when it comes to expanding our facilities and resources,” Principal Chief David Hill said. “Using funds as a result of our war on the scourge of prescription drug abuse to operate a facility aimed at combating substance use disorders and supporting the healing and recovery of our people, is fitting and appropriate.”

The first phase of the Muscogee Healing and Recovery Center, a 92,663-square-foot facility near Main Street and Harris Road, is scheduled to open in phases starting in early 2024. The first phase will offer outpatient services, such as counseling, with inpatient treatment in a subsequent phase, Secretary of Health Shawn Terry said.

In spring 2021, the Muscogee Nation broke ground on a similar facility at the U.S. 62 and Oklahoma 56 Loop in Okmulgee.

“Access to providers appears to be the biggest barrier for those that need care,” Terry said then.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Behavioral Health currently offers mental health and substance abuse services at five locations throughout the Muscogee Reservation, which any citizen of a federally recognized tribe may access.

Information on programs and services can be found at creekhealth.org/services.

