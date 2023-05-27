Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Coweta man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle Friday night in Okmulgee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.

According to OHP, Russell Gadlage, 65, was riding his 2006 Harley Davidson eastbound on OK-16 west of OK-52 near Preston, OK at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday when a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 heading in the opposite direction, made a left turn into a private drive and struck Gadlage on the motorcycle.

Gadlage was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge Ram were not injured. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

According to the report, Gadlage was not wearing a helmet. The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram both had their seatbelts on.