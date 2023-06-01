A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a Bryan County crash.

Cody Donihoo, 38, of Pottsboro, Texas, was speeding while riding a motorcycle north on Oklahoma 91 just before 9 p.m. when he hit the back of a van and then struck a guardrail, state troopers said.

Donihoo was wearing a helmet, the OHP reported; Colbert Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the van and two passengers, who were wearing seatbelts, were uninjured.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the cause of the collision as excessive speed by Donihoo.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.