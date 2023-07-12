This spring's controversy in McCurtain County brought at least one unexpected benefit: It reconnected Oklahoma's southeastern tip with one of the state's best-known youth programs.

Sharon Hill Wooten, who retired this year as an English teacher at Idabel High School, said the district had sent teens to the Anytown Leadership Institute, formerly known as Camp Anytown, for years. She and another teacher would drive the students the 200 miles to the Tulsa area for the camp.

Hill Wooten's own daughter went in 2002.

"She still talks about it today," said Hill Wooten. "She said the skills she learned at Anytown, she still uses a lot of those coping skills today."

Over time, though, summer jobs, sports and other activities crowded Anytown out of summer schedules, and the connection was lost.

That's why Hill Wooten was excited when that connection was restored in the wake of this spring's revelation that several county officials had discussed lynching Black people and murdering two local newspaper reporters.

A county commissioner resigned, but a second commissioner, the sheriff and two Sheriff's Office employees remained despite calls to resign from as high as Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The case attracted national attention. It also brought Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice Executive Director Phil Armstrong of Tulsa and some of his staff to Idabel.

There they met with Hill Wooten, Mayor Craig Young and others to see how OCCJ might help. One result is that seven Idabel High School students and two chaperones will be on the Oklahoma State University campus for Anytown next week.

"The good thing is that kids will get to see a different side of the world and not be bitter," said Young. "At this point, there could be a lot of folks so disappointed with what we have had going on. Sometimes folks need to know that it's OK out there.

"It'll be good for our kids to get some exposure and be around other people," he said. "Sometimes it seems like our kids have never flourished like they should have because they just haven't had the exposure to other places."

Asked whether Idabel, just miles from Arkansas and Texas and closer to Shreveport, Louisiana, than to Tulsa or Oklahoma City, sometimes feels isolated, Young and Hill Wooten both laughed.

"There's a saying that 'The state ends at McAlester,'" both replied.

So connections like the one made by OCCJ and Anytown can be particularly meaningful.

Oklahoma's Anytown program is one of several nationally. It began in 1994, when OCCJ was the Oklahoma Conference of Christians and Jews.

Anytown brings together teens of different backgrounds, ages 14-18, to "learn skills to confront and challenge prejudice, bias and stereotypes and discover new ways to become allies for one another."

In other words, to learn how to understand and work with people who are different from themselves.

"The group we have is a well-rounded group of students who are very excited about this opportunity," said Hill Wooten.

"I hope they are going to share what they learn, those skills, those strategies … and it continues."

