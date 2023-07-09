A McAlester man drowned in Lake Eufaula on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Allen Wright, 55, was found drowned after he fell off of an inflatable tube while fishing at Elm Point on the south side of the lake, troopers reported.

He was fishing off the tube about 9:15 p.m. when the device drifted from his party into deeper water. Witnesses said he fell off the tube, went under the water and never resurfaced, the OHP reported.

He was recovered about two hours later.

He was not wearing a personal floatation device, troopers said.