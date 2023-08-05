A man is dead after a crash in Wagoner County Saturday morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

Brian Cullin, 55, of Grove, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, Cullin was a passenger in a 2018 Nissan Frontier when the wreck occurred around 11 a.m. on US-69, 4 miles north of Wagoner.

The driver of the vehicle was admitted to a hospital in guarded condition while another passenger was admitted in good condition.

What happened and the cause of the crash are currently under investigation.