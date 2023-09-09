Chris Moore Web Production Technician Follow Chris Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A man involved in a crash in Lincoln County last Sunday has died from his injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

The wreck happened around 3 a.m. September 3rd at 345958 E. Melanie Lane in Chandler.

According to the report, Bryan Royce Baker, 44 of Chandler, was driving a 2022 Polaris UTV when the wreck occurred. He was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and was admitted in critical condition. He died September 5 due to his injuries.

OHP is currently investigating the cause of the crash and what happened.

