A man is dead after a paraglider crash in LeFlore County Thursday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.
The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near U.S. 271, east of the Poteau River.
Dead is Jerry Hayes, 61, of Pocola.
The cause of the crash and what happened are under investigation, OHP said.
