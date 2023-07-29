Chris Moore Web Production Technician Follow Chris Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Muskogee County early Saturday morning, Oklahoma High Patrol reports.

The crash occurred on N 3 Mile Road near E Dawson Road, approximately 3 miles east of Fort Gibson, OK.

Dead is Brian Karnes, 47, of Fort Gibson.

According to the report, Karnes was driving a 1994 Jeep Wrangler northbound when it went off the road to the east, hit a tree and then overturned.

Karnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. OHP says Karnes was not wearing his seatbelt.