An Idaho man is dead after a collision involving multiple cars on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Craig County, OK, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Dead is Jerome Lubango Bienvenu, 31, of Meridian, ID.

According to the report, Bienvenu was driving a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia traveling westbound on Will Rogers Turnpike when he left the road and entered a private parking lot. Bienvenu went over the curb and struck a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia in the rear. Bienvenu's vehicle kept going and also struck a 2016 Peterbilt Tractor and 2019 Ram 2500 before coming to a rest.

Bienvenu was pronounced dead a the scene. OHP reports Bienvenu was pinned in his vehicle for 2 hours.

The driver of the 2018 Freightliner Cascadia was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries and then released. The drivers of the 2016 Peterbilt Tractor and 2019 Ram 2500 were not injured.

OHP reports Bienvenu was wearing his seatbelt.

