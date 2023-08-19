Chris Moore Web Production Technician Follow Chris Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A man is dead after a collision Friday morning in Kay County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at Oklahoma 11 and Acker Hill Road in the city limits of Kaw City.

According to OHP, the crash involved a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup.

The operator of the motorcycle, Ronald D. Ramsey, 54, of Bartlesville was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, treated for his injuries and released.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, OHP said.