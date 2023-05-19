The only person ever held responsible in the high-profile disappearance of two teen girls from the scene of a double homicide in late 1999 is about to be released from prison.

Ronnie Dean Busick, 71, is set for release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Lexington Correctional Center on May 19, said Kay Thompson, acting chief administrator of communications at DOC.

Lauria’s mother, Lorene Bible, said she was shocked by the development because she expected Busick to serve eight years in prison.

“The state didn’t tell me — it was just word on the street that, boom, got confirmed yesterday,” she told the Tulsa World on Friday.

Just over 23 years ago, 16-year-olds Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman disappeared from the scene of a double homicide outside the northeastern Oklahoma town of Welch.

Since that day, Dec. 30, 1999, when Freeman’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, were found shot to death inside their burned out mobile home, the whereabouts of the two teen girls, who were best friends having a birthday sleepover, have remained a mystery.

The case has been the subject of numerous television documentaries and podcasts and remained cold until a break in spring of 2018, when prosecutors charged Busick in the deaths of the Freeman couple and the two girls and implicated two other men — Warren Phillip Welch II and David A. Pennington — who by then were deceased.

Law enforcement investigators believe the trio of Welch, Pennington and Busick went to the Freeman farm the night of Dec. 29, 1999, to confront Danny Freeman over a drug debt, and that the girls likely survived the fire and were kidnapped and taken to a trailer in Picher, where they were bound, tortured and sexually assaulted for two weeks before being killed.

In August 2020, Busick, the only suspect still living, pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and received a 10-year prison sentence, plus five years’ probation.

The DOC spokeswoman said Busick received credit for county jail time he served while he was awaiting trial, plus he earned credits to reduce his sentence under state law that applies to DOC inmates who receive outstanding evaluations for such things as work, education, hygiene and maintenance of living area.

She said Busick’s five-year probation will include only one year under official supervision.

In reflecting on the news, Lorene Bible said Busick’s early release shouldn’t have come as a surprise to her.

“He knows how to work the system — he has a rap sheet a mile long with drugs and alcohol and violence,” she said.

Bible and her niece Lisa Broderick have never stopped conducting their own investigation of new leads, and they post regular, public updates on their “Find Lauria Bible” Facebook page, which counts nearly 30,000 followers from all over the globe.

Busick had been offered reduced sentencing in exchange for information about the whereabouts of Lauria and Ashley’s missing remains, but all of that came to no end.

Bible still thinks the man could have knowledge that could be helpful to her and the law enforcement team that still conducts site searches in the case in old mining shafts, wells and root cellars.

Time is of the essence, as Busick is now in his 70s and in poor physical health.

“It’s the good ones that go first. The bad ones, mean people, they hang around. He definitely knows more,” Bible said of Busick. “He told me the day he was brought into Craig County Jail he was the lookout in a car. He said he didn’t kill anybody, he didn’t shoot anybody, he didn’t set the fire. You might not have physically actually done it, but when you drove the getaway car, you’re guilty.

“After they were killed, that’s the part he is very vague about. He says all he knows is what Pennington and Welch said happened after.”

