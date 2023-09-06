A hit-and-run driver is at large after crashing into two women working on a flat tire along the side of the road near Grove late Monday night.

No suspect vehicle information was provided in a preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, but the driver was said to be westbound on Oklahoma 25 near 660 Road around 9:40 p.m.

Angela McManus, 47, of Noel, Missouri, and Chandra Gandert, 28, of Decatur, Arkansas, were about 150 feet from the intersection of the state highway and county road at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Both women were transported to a Joplin hospital, where McManus died the following afternoon.

The driver reportedly continued westbound after the crash.