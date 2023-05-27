Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Memorial Day weekend began with multiple traumatic experiences that resulted in two deaths and injuries to seven other people on or near Grand Lake and Lake Hudson on Friday and Saturday, the Grand River Dam Authority reported Saturday night.

A boat exploded near the Check-in Bay area of Grand Lake around 8 p.m. Saturday, sending five people to Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, the GRDA said.

Earlier in the day, an 87-year-old Kansas man died in the Honey Creek arm of Grand Lake after he fell into the water while trying to step from a boat onto a dock. Officers recovered his body shortly before 2 p.m., GRDA officials reported.

His name has not been released.

Officers also reported that a Missouri man died after an ATV accident that occurred in the off-road area below Grand Lake's Pensacola Dam on Friday evening.

Eric Petersen, 54, was riding the ATV up a hill when it overturned. Officers said he was not wearing a helmet.

On Lake Hudson, a single boat crash Saturday evening sent two women to a hospital with injuries.

GRDA police are stressing boating safety and are encouraging people to wear life jackets while boating.

"Due to these incidents and the increased activity over the holiday weekend, the GRDA Police continue to stress boating safe, smart, and sober," the agency said in a press release.

"All visitors to the water are encouraged to wear their life jacket while boating, and use common sense on the water, while watching out for other boaters. In the off-road area, GRDA also continues to stress safety, including always wearing a helmet."

Anyone who has an emergency on the water should call 911. The GRDA Police Department's nonemergency number is 918-256-0911.

