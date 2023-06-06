A new bill named for the two teenage victims in one of Oklahoma's most notorious cold cases would require anyone convicted of accessory to murder to serve at least 85% of their sentence before being eligible for parole.

Filed this week by Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, House Bill 2946 is named Lauria and Ashley's Law in honor of 16-year-olds Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, who authorities say were kidnapped, tortured, raped and killed in 1999.

The bill will be eligible for consideration during the second session of the 59th Legislature, which starts in February. If enacted, it would go into effect Nov. 1, 2024.

The bill was filed in response to the release May 19 of Ronnie Dean Busick, 71.

Busick, the only person ever held responsible in the case, was released from the Lexington Correctional Center after serving 2½ years of a 10-year sentence for accessory to murder.

"This case has been a travesty of justice from the beginning," Bashore said. "The families of these girls are horrified that a person so closely involved with this heinous crime not only was sentenced to such a low number of years in prison but now is free to move about in their community after so short a time served.

"I have vowed to work to ensure something like this will never happen again for anyone else's loved ones."

The law would add accessory to murder in the first or second degree to a list of crimes that require an offender to serve 85% of their prison sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Those convicted would not be eligible for any credits that would reduce the sentence to below 85% of the time imposed.

Bashore said he learned of Busick's release from Lisa Bible Brodrick, a cousin of Lauria Bible's who is a constituent in his House District 7.

Brodrick said of the pending measure: "I can't begin to tell you how much this means to my family. For 23 years we never wanted another family to suffer as we have. Then just a month ago, another blow.

"Getting this law changed will bring us just a small amount of peace knowing another family will not be faced with such an incredibly light sentence," she added. "Anything we can do to ensure this happens, we are completely on board."

Officials said Busick earned credits to reduce his sentence under state law while also receiving credit for county jail time served while awaiting trial.

Busick, who pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2020, remains on supervised probation for one year.

He is the lone survivor from a trio believed to be behind the disappearance of the two 16-year-olds and the murders of Freeman's parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, on Dec. 30, 1999, outside of Welch. Periodic searches for the girls' bodies are ongoing.

The case was cold for years, but after a break in 2018, prosecutors charged Busick while also implicating the late Warren Phillip Welch II and David A. Pennington.

Investigators believe that the three men went to the Freeman farm the night of Dec. 29, 1999, to confront Danny Freeman over a drug debt.

After the murders of Freeman and his wife, the girls likely were kidnapped. Investigators believe they were taken to a trailer in Picher, where they were tortured and sexually assaulted for two weeks before being killed.

