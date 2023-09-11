Andrea Eger Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Andrea Eger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

State Superintendent Ryan Walters spoke at a Sunday evening event in Tulsa in support of former President Donald Trump and described his many controversial statements and actions since taking elected office in January as “continuing that MAGA agenda.”

Walters introduced Lara Trump, Trump's daughter-in-law and adviser, at the “Ignite, Live from Tulsarusalem," event, held Sunday night at Sheridan Church.

The other keynote speaker was Kash Patel, a former White House Trump aide and 2020 election results denier.

“Absolutely unbelievable what President Trump and his family has done for this country,” Walters said. “You see how the left reacts to it. They will stop — there is nothing beyond what they will do. They will target him using the judicial system. They will target him using any means necessary to stop that MAGA agenda, but let me tell you something — they are not going to stop it. Absolutely not.

“What are we doing here in Oklahoma, folks? We are continuing that MAGA agenda. We are going to put parents in charge of their kids. We're not going to have pornography in schools. We're gonna have no pornography. We're gonna have PragerU in every school in Oklahoma. How about that?”

Walters was referring to an online catalog of right-wing videos, lesson plans, worksheets, and online books and magazines that he had linked on the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s official social studies page last week in hopes that public school teachers and districts will begin using them.

However, such curriculum decisions are a matter of local control decided by locally elected school boards under state law.

PragerU is not a university or an accredited education entity but a foundation co-founded by conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager that collects millions of dollars from conservative donors to produce cartoon videos meant to “promote American values” and serve as “a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.”

Introducing Walters was event host and Sheridan Church Lead Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who has also insisted that the results of the 2020 presidential election were fraudulent. He made an unsuccessful challenge for incumbent James Lankford’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

“There is something very wrong with the educational system in the state of Oklahoma — and can I tell you we couldn’t have asked for a better state superintendent than Ryan Walters,” Lahmeyer said.

On Sunday evening in Tulsa, Walters railed against the current U.S. president and even alluded to his own inquest to try to prove that Tulsa Public Schools is receiving money from the Chinese government to pay for professional development coursework by a foreign language teacher at a local high school.

“President Joe Biden wants to destroy this country. He wants to destroy our schools. He wants to destroy your family. And he wants to destroy our Christian faith. Let's be really clear that is his end goal. But let me tell you: Not here in Oklahoma. It is absolutely not going to happen,” Walters said. “We are going to be the tip of the spear to tell Joe Biden: This isn't communist China, OK? This isn't California. This is Oklahoma. This is where ‘woke’ goes to die, folks.”

Walters ended his comments Sunday evening by speaking about the “spiritual war for the souls of our kids” that he is committed to carrying out.

In June, Walters said he was considering a Christian faith leaders group’s new recommendations for the promotion of Christianity and “Western heritage” in Oklahoma’s public school classrooms.

To date, he has publicly endorsed only one recommendation — that public schools observe one minute of silence every day and “must also tell students that they can pray at the beginning of the one minute.”

The other two recommendations were that the Ten Commandments be posted in every classroom and that every Oklahoma history teacher be trained in the patriotic education curriculum of the controversial Hillsdale College, a private conservative Christian liberal arts college in Michigan.

“We're telling the teachers unions to take a hike. Parents are here, and teachers unions can go, and we are going to continue to protect your religious liberties. Let me tell you, Jackson Lahmeyer has been on the frontlines of this fight. They want to attack your faith. They want to turn your children against you. They want that fundamental tearing down of the country,” Walters said.

“You can read it — this is right out of the Marx playbook right here. Folks, we're not gonna let it happen, and we're gonna protect your religious liberty. We're gonna make sure that parents are in charge now. Let me tell you, we are absolutely under attack. This is spiritual war for the souls of our kids. That is what we are facing.”

Other local politicians who spoke at Sunday evening's event were Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and Tulsa City Councilor and mayoral candidate Jayme Fowler.

