Third District Congressman Frank Lucas underwent successful surgery Tuesday in Oklahoma City to repair a broken hip, his office said.

Lucas suffered the injury on his Roger Mills County farm last weekend.

Details of Lucas' injury have been scarce, but his office said Tuesday the 15-term Republican "sustained no additional injuries. He is feeling well and in good spirits and is looking forward to returning home.”

Lucas, 63, is the longest-serving member of Oklahoma's Congressional delegation. He is chairman of the Science, Space and Technology Committee and past chairman of the Agriculture Committee.

Congress is in recess until after Labor Day.