OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Oklahoma members of Congress have assets worth as much as $100 million, according to financial disclosure reports that show that a majority of the state’s lawmakers in Washington are worth at least $1 million.
top story
Two Oklahoma delegates in DC report assets worth as much as $100 million each
- Chris Casteel The Oklahoman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
"TPS students and students across this country have been caught up in a political firefight where they have nothing to gain but so much to los…
Bob Burke, the Oklahoma City attorney, author and historian, compares the Oklahoma Constitution to the Old Testament. Both, he says, are long,…
He plans to run again for Corporation Commission.
More than 30 states had sided with Oklahoma in a lawsuit, arguing consumers need more choice in where to have prescriptions filled and small p…
"We're trying to come up with sound decision-making, what we can do to make sure our position has the most strength," Oklahoma's 2nd District …