OKLAHOMA CITY — Two former prosecutors have resigned from the five-member state Pardon and Parole Board, which has had a history of turnover in recent years.

Chairman Richard Smothermon, who was appointed to the board in 2021, resigned this month. He had replaced a retired judge, Allen McCall, who resigned.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court had appointed Smothermon to the board, and in his resignation letter to Chief Justice M. John Kane, Smothermon said his decision to resign was based on a number of factors. However, he did not elaborate.

“The work of this Board is incredibly important to the State of Oklahoma and its citizens, and working with the other board members, and the incredible staff of the Pardon and Parole Board, has been some of the most rewarding work I’ve done in my long career,” he wrote.

Smothermon served 16 years as district attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties before being tapped to serve as general counsel for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The Supreme Court has yet to announce his replacement on the board.

The Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals each appoint a member to the Pardon and Parole Board. Gov. Kevin Stitt has three appointees to the panel.

Cathy Stocker of Enid had been appointed by the governor to replace Kelly E. Doyle, who also had resigned. Stocker was appointed by the governor last year and submitted her resignation to the Governor's Office on July 12. Her resignation was effective Wednesday.

Stocker served as district attorney for Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties for 28 years before retiring in 2010. She is a former member of the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

“It was an incredible honor, but it took just a lot of time every month,” Stocker said. “There is just a tremendous number of pages to review. I just wanted some of my time back.”

Stitt on Aug. 3 appointed former District Attorney Kevin Buchanan of Bartlesville to replace her. Buchanan had served as district attorney for Nowata and Washington counties.

Senate confirmation is not required.

The Pardon and Parole Board is currently the target of a lawsuit brought by death-row inmate Richard Glossip after he was denied a clemency recommendation.

The panel voted 2-2 against recommending that Stitt commute his sentence to life without parole.

Smothermon had recused himself from that vote because his wife, a former prosecutor, was involved in the case. Stocker voted against recommending clemency, for which three votes are required.

The suit alleges that the state’s failure to provide five impartial board members violated Glossip's due process.

Glossip’s execution was stayed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

