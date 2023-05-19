OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, already hit with numerous delays in launching its ACCESS Oklahoma expansion, is starting with a new bond adviser after being notified by Wells Fargo that the company was resigning in response to the state’s blacklist of national financial institutions.
Turnpike Authority loses bond adviser because of Oklahoma's blacklist of financial institutions
- Steve Lackmeyer The Oklahoman
