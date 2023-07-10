More than a decade ago, then-City Councilor G.T. Bynum campaigned against a proposal to make Tulsa’s municipal elections nonpartisan.

A majority of voters disagreed with him, and the change to the City Charter was approved.

“My reasoning at the time was that political parties exist to turn out voters and that you would see a reduction in voter turnout if you have nonpartisan races, and I was completely wrong,” said Bynum, who was elected mayor in 2016 and 2020 in nonpartisan races. “That has not happened in Tulsa.”

On Tuesday night, Bynum will participate in a panel discussion on open primaries sponsored by Oklahoma United for Progress. The burger night and town hall event begins at 6 p.m. at The Press, 1610 N. Gatewood Ave. in Oklahoma City.

This time around, expect to hear a different message from Bynum.

“I think that there should be open primaries (in statewide elections),” he said.

“I think the top two vote-getters ought to go on, or something similar to what we have in Tulsa: If somebody gets over 50%, there is no runoff. That forces candidates to focus on representing a consensus of their citizens rather than appealing to one political party or another.”

Bynum, a Republican, said he believes switching to open primaries would benefit the state regardless of which party happens to control the levers of power at any particular time.

“I think it is important to point out, there is a Republican dominance right now (in Oklahoma), but we have had for a longer period of time in Oklahoma with Democratic dominance, and I think we would have benefited from this under either scenario,” Bynum said.

Oklahoma United for Progress describes itself as a moderate, nonpartisan, Oklahoma-based organization “that seeks to calm the rhetoric, present reliable information, and work with others to develop innovative and practical steps that encourage serious discussions that lead to solutions to some of Oklahoma’s biggest challenges,” according to the announcement for Tuesday’s event.

Margaret Kobos, founder and CEO of Oklahoma United, said the organization is working with other groups to put the issue to a vote of the people in 2026. In the meantime, the organizations plan to use polling and outreach to educate the public on the issue and to determine what form of open primary or nonpartisan primary would be proposed.

“This outreach and poll information are critical prerequisites in the steps toward a citizen petition,” Kobos said. “What we know for sure today is that open primaries will lead to better voter turnout, better choices for all voters, and policies that connect to what really matters to all citizens of our state.

“We also know that over 400,000 registered independent voters are paying for elections in which they’re not permitted to vote. The Oklahomans we meet agree that’s just not right.”

According to Oklahoma United, 94% of Oklahoma elections are decided in the primary.

Switching to an open primary system for statewide elections would require action from the Legislature. Under existing law, the state’s three recognized political parties — Republican, Democrat and Libertarian — can notify the secretary of the Oklahoma State Election Board that they intend to permit registered independents to vote in their primary and primary runoff elections.

The notifications must be made in November of odd-numbered years and apply to the subsequent two years. The state Democratic Party, for example, notified the Election Board in 2021 that it would permit registered independents to vote in its primary and runoff elections in 2022 and 2023.

Registered independents are prohibited from voting in primaries or runoff primaries of more than one party.

The most recent data from the State Election Board shows Republicans with a decided advantage in registered voters. As of June 30, 1,170,518 of Oklahoma’s 2,259,832 registered voters were Republican. Democrats had 654,708 registered voters, followed by independents with 413,670 and Libertarians with 20,936.

Bynum is not the only big-city mayor in Oklahoma expressing support for some kind of open primary system. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has advocated for the idea while cautioning that “open primary” can mean different things to different people.

Oklahoma City, like Tulsa, has nonpartisan municipal elections in which the top two vote-getters advance if no one receives a majority of the votes.

“I tend to gravitate more toward the idea that all of the voters get the same ballot, which is what happens in Oklahoma City,” Holt said.

The two principles that should guide any open primary system, Holt said, are that “every candidate has to face all of the voters and all of the voters have a chance to see all of the candidates.”

Tuesday’s discussion will be moderated by Potts Family Foundation CEO AJ Griffin. The other panelists will be Open Primaries Senior Vice President Jeremy Gruber and Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor Leslie Osborn.

The event is open to the public. RSVPs are required at ok-united.org/events.

