Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa County and the city of Tulsa have already received a total of $4.1 million from various opioid settlements and expect to be getting a lot more in the years go come.

Now they have to figure out what to do with it.

The city said earlier this month it has received $1.9 million a settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals and $900,000 from one the state of Oklahoma reached with opioid distributers.

Tulsa County said it has received $1.3 million and expects to receive payments from at least six settlements.

Scores of municipal and county governments across the state, as well as the state of Oklahoma, have been receiving payments from these settlements. In many and perhaps most cases, they aren't sure what to do with the money.

Tulsa County's opioid fund is being overseen by a 15-member committee chaired by County Commission Chairman Kelly Dunkerley.

“The Committee will be set up similar to our ARPA Committee,” Dunkerley said in a press release. “We will meet regularly to review proposals and judiciously select projects that will make the most impact in our community.”

The committee includes the three chief deputy commissioners, Sheriff Vic Regalado, addiction expert Jason Beaman, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Tulsa County District Judge Rebecca Nightingale.

None of Tulsa and Tulsa County's money seems to have been spent, and the amount they will eventually receive is unclear. The settlements are typically paid out over several years.

A $250 million settlement between the state and some opioid distributors is spread out over 18 years.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.