Three of former President Donald Trump's closest Oklahoma allies blamed Democrats for the 37-count federal indictment against Trump made public Friday.

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern and 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen echoed Trump's claims that he has been targeted by President Joe Biden's Justice Department because he is perceived as the Republicans' leading candidate for the 2024 presidential nomination.

"Democrats have been coming after Donald Trump since day one," tweeted Mullin, a personal friend of Trump's. "This indictment is nothing new. Once again, the radical Left is weaponizing the Justice Department to attack the leading GOP candidate in the 2024 election cycle. I stand with President Trump."

Hern said much the same.

"Yet again, the federal government is wielded as a weapon against President Trump. The Biden Administration is using their executive authority to attack their chief political rival," Hern said in the first of two tweets.

"It’s the kind of thing you typically see in corrupt autocracies and dictatorships; it’s chilling to see it happen in what used to be the freest nation in the world."

Brecheen, who has endorsed Trump, offered the longest defense of the former president, saying the indictments were part of a "phony witch hunt."

"This is the first time in American history that the federal gov't has indicted a president and it is a serious abuse of power by this Admin.," Brecheen said in a series of three tweets.

"It is obvious that these charges were only brought by the Biden Administration because President Trump is doing well in the polls. To think that Attorney General Garland, placed in power and beholden to Joe Biden, doesn’t have a political reason for this action defies logic.

"Justice isn’t blind if millions in bribe money paid out to the Biden family continues to be swept under the rug by this Department of Justice and FBI while they focus on bogus charges against a former president and current candidate."

The bribery allegations to which Brecheen alluded in his last tweet have been repeated by Republicans and investigated by a House committee but are either unproven or disproved at this point. They stem primarily from the business dealings of President Biden's brother and son.

The indictments against Trump were handed down by a Florida federal grand jury after considering evidence and hearing testimony from witnesses — many of them former Trump employees and associates — presented by special counsel Jack Smith and his assistants.

Smith is a former DOJ lawyer who was prosecuting Kosovo war criminals in Europe when Attorney General Merrick Garland asked him to investigate allegations that Trump had kept classified government documents and that he conspired in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It is perhaps worth noting that not all Republicans believe that Trump is Biden's biggest concern. On Sunday, four-term New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said a Trump nomination would likely mean a Biden victory and perhaps congressional losses in 2024.

