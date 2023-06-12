Former President Donald Trump took credit for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's 2022 reelection in a
social media post on Monday in which he complained about Stitt's endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
“Governor Stitt of Oklahoma, who I didn’t know very well, called me before his last election to say he was in BIG trouble and very much needed my Endorsement," Trump initially posted on his platform Truth Social. "I LOVE Oklahoma & won 76 out of 76 Districts, something that never happened before. Ronald Reagan was next with 56. Anyway, I gave him my endorsement, he immediately went way up, and won. Now, despite the fact that DeSanctimonious is losing to Biden, & me, Stitt just endorsed him. Wow! He disliked ‘the Indians’ & my great Senate pick.”
The post was later amended to replace "76 out of 76 Districts" with "77 out of 77 Counties."
Stitt introduced and endorsed DeSantis "100%" during a rally in Tulsa on Saturday. Stitt is the only governor to endorse DeSantis, who trails Trump among Republicans by 30 points or more in most national polling.
Aside from the "76 Districts" gaffe, Trump's post is incorrect in claiming that he was the first to sweep the state's counties. The first to carry all 77 was Democrat Franklin Roosevelt in 1932. More recently, Republicans George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney did so.
How much Trump's endorsement helped Stitt in 2022, or how ardently Stitt sought it, is unclear. Some polling showed Stitt and Democrat Joy Hofmeister very close, but he wound up winning by 14 percentage points.
By "my great Senate pick," the post apparently is referring to U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a friend and Florida neighbor of Trump's. Mullin and Trump attended the NCAA Division I wrestling tournament in Tulsa earlier this year. Stitt also attended the event but kept his distance from Trump.
Stitt didn't endorse anyone in the Republican Senate primary last year, but he did endorse Mullin in the general election.
Photos: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Tulsa campaign event
Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor and Republican presidential primary candidate Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Never Back Down event inside the F&E Event Center on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Ron DeSantis
Supporters of Florida Governor and Republican presidential primary candidate Ron DeSantis listen to him speak outside the Never Back Down event at the F&E Event Center on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor and Republican presidential primary candidate Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Never Back Down event inside the F&E Event Center on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor and Republican presidential primary candidate Ron DeSantis stands with his wife Casey DeSantis in the bed of a pickup truck as he addresses an overflow crowd at the Never Back Down event outside the F&E Event Center on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor and Republican presidential primary candidate Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Never Back Down event inside the F&E Event Center on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
