About 20 federal officials were on hand Tuesday morning to begin hearing from tribal leaders across the county about violence against Native American women and attempts to police and and eliminate it.

"It is really been an important learning experience for my trajectory as an advocate to learn so much from tribal advocates, survivors," Rosie Hidalgo, director of the Office on Violence Against Women, said in opening the 18th annual Government-to-Government Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation. The event runs through Thursday at the Muscogee Nation's River Spirit Casino Resort.

A 2016 report by the U.S. Department of Justice found more than 80% of American Indian women had experienced violence, and that Indian women were two to three times more likely than other ethnic groups to be victims of stalking or sexual violence.

In almost every case, the attacker was non-Indian.

Much of this has been attributed to a quirk in federal law that greatly restricted Native law enforcement officers from detaining and prosecuting non-Natives apprehended on Native land. The 2013 Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act gave tribes more ability to act in such situations, and the 2022 reauthorization added to that.

Hidalgo, with 25 years in the field, was part of the effort to push through the 2013 reauthorization. Wednesday, Hidalgo recalled Diane Millich, a Southern Ute woman whose testimony about a non-Indian husband who repeatedly abused and ultimately tried to kill her had a major impact on the campaign's ultimate success.

"There were statistics ... that were so important. There were talking points about why it was an important policy. There was even legislation that had been drafted. But even that was not enough for us to understand what this was really about until ... the story of Diane Millich and what it meant for her," Hidalgo said.

Tuesday's expected keynote speaker, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, the third-ranking official in the U.S. Department of Justice, was a late cancelation because of travel delays, but she was represented by her deputy, Betsy Henthorne.

Henthorne said she and other federal officials met Monday evening with tribal officials and "was inspired by those leaders' patience, perseverance and the sheer volume of work that they and all of you are doing to protect Native women and girls and to keep your communities resilient and strong, and to take good care of each other."

Henthorne said the meeting impressed upon her "the importance of ... prevention efforts that are rooted in tribal tradition and reflect and honor the cultural trends of the community. ... Thank you for giving us in the federal government a chance to learn from you."

Among the federal officials participating Tuesday were Oklahoma's three U.S. attorneys, including Clint Johnson of the Tulsa-based Northern District.