Related content Coverage of State Superintendent Ryan Walters

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters' threats to Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation and self-governance and his criticism of the district in general are so disruptive they are hampering the district's ability to operate, speakers at a downtown press conference said Wednesday.

"What concerns me most about what is playing out here is the chaos," said City Councilor Laura Bellis, a former TPS teacher. "That chaos is cruel, and the cruelty is the point. It creates uncertainty for students, for children, for families, for teachers. When you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, especially with a decision that has such a big impact on our entire city."

Bellis said the precedent of a state board, at the direction of a single elected official, countermanding a locally elected board "is immensely concerning."

Addressing the latter issue, state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said, "We've got to understand this is about local control, not loco control."

State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said a longtime educator in the audience had told him teachers and support staff "stand between our kids and ignorance. In some ways that's taken a whole new meaning in the past year, in a way that has certainly put a lot of things in peril. Our ability to attract new teachers into the profession. The ability to give parents the peace of mind they need as they send their kids to school. Our ability to run a school district at all."

TPS School Board member Jennettie Marshall said the current situation has left teachers, administrators, students and parents in fear. Marshall called on the state Board of Education to act according to policy and what's best for all concern when considering the district's accreditation next week.

"If they do that, they can sleep at night, we can sleep at night, our children and our educators can begin to get the rest that they need so they can strive toward excellence. But living under the cloud of fear is not right for anyone," Marshall said.

Marshall and others acknowledged the district "has work to do" but said the almost constant criticism from Walters isn't helping.

"I need to say, 'Stop the chaos. Stop it!'" said Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright. "We need to be busy focusing on teaching and focusing on learning. All of these shenanigans are detracting from our ability to collaborate and to focus on … our children.

Lance Brightmire, a 2023 Booker T. Washington High School graduate, said a student forum is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday in the Helmerich Building on the University of Tulsa campus.

State school board members have been invited, Brightmire said, and that while the general public may attend as observers, only Tulsa students will be allowed to participate.

"TPS students and students across this country have been caught up in a political firefight where they have nothing to gain but so much to lose," Brightmire said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.