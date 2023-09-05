Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater, announced Tuesday that he will not seek a third term in the Oklahoma Senate.

First elected in 2016, Dugger said he would complete his current term representing Senate District 21, which concludes in November of 2024.

The district includes much of Payne County and parts of Creek County.

It has 22,802 registered Republicans, 11,342 Democrats, 8,186 independents and 513 Libertarians, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

“Serving in the Oklahoma Senate has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and I am forever grateful to the citizens of District 21 for entrusting me to be their voice at the Capitol,” Dugger said. “When I was first elected to the Legislature, I told myself eight years would allow enough time to help make a positive difference in our district.”

He replaced the late Sen. Jim Halligan, R-Stillwater, who did not seek re-election. Halligan was past president of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

Dugger is chair of the Senate’s Appropriations Subcommittee on Select Agencies and holds seats on the full Appropriations Committee, the Joint Committee on Appropriation and Budget, Public Safety, Retirement and Insurance, and the Tourism and Wildlife Committee.

A retired certified public accountant and veteran, Dugger has been a Stillwater resident since 1979. He is a former city council member and vice mayor.

“Senator Dugger has been an incredible friend and colleague to me and many others in the Senate,” said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “His commitment to public service is unmatched. Whether it was his dedication at a younger age earning honors as an Eagle Scout, his service to his community through the Stillwater Chamber, as a board member of the Red Cross and his commitment to volunteering at several local nonprofit organizations, he embodies what it means to have a servant’s heart.”

