Gov. Kevin Stitt asked 14 tribal governments on Thursday to extend for one year their tobacco compacts with the state of Oklahoma, while his Twitter account displayed a message that easily could be interpreted as insulting to them.

The compact offer essentially would maintain the status quo of compacts that expire this year but with more specific language concerning the tribes’ taxing jurisdictions. That’s the key point for Stitt, who is concerned that tribes will attempt to extend those jurisdictions.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Senate failed by one vote to override Stitt’s veto of a legislative bill that would extend for one year the compacts as written. Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond, said he would try again when more members are available to vote on the override attempt. Nine members missed Monday’s vote.

The state received $57 million from tobacco compacts last budget year, but most of the compacts expiring in 2023 are with smaller tribes. The Osage Nation is the largest tribe on this year’s list.

Stitt’s aggressive pursuit of compact terms more favorable to the state, especially in gaming, has contributed to tense relations with the tribal governments. Initially, he sought more money from Indian casinos while advocating general tax cuts.

Since the 2018 McGirt decision, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled narrowly that the Muscogee Nation — and by extension several other (but not all) reservations in eastern Oklahoma — was never legally dissolved, Stitt has warned that the state could lose the ability to effectively govern.

That includes taxation. Stitt’s immediate purpose with the tobacco compacts is to get tribal governments on record as not seeking to extend their jurisdictions.

Currently, the tribes receive 50% of taxes collected on tobacco products sold on tribal trust land — land held in trust by the federal government for the benefit of Native Americans.

Stitt’s concern is that the McGirt decision could lead to attempts by tribes to extend their jurisdiction on all taxation, and other matters, beyond trust land to the entirety of their historical reservations.

That concern was highlighted earlier this week when the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a Choctaw Nation citizen could not be prosecuted for speeding in a Tulsa municipal court.

On Thursday, Stitt’s Twitter account tweeted a picture of speed limit signs reading “Speed Limit/75” and “Tribal Speed Limit/100.”

The ruling, however, does not preclude Tulsa police officers from ticketing tribal members.

Because the Tulsa Police Department and most local law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma are cross-deputized with tribal agencies, officers can still stop and ticket lawbreakers who are tribal members, but they have to do it on behalf of the proper tribal or federal agencies, which can be cumbersome.

Tribes receiving Thursday’s compact offers were: Thlopthlocco Tribal Town, Wichita and Affiliated Tribes of Oklahoma, Wyandotte Nation, Quapaw Nation, Pawnee Nation, Ottawa Tribe, Tonkawa Tribe, Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, Comanche Nation, Citizen Pottawatomi Nation, Osage Nation, Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma and Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.

None responded Thursday to Stitt’s offer.

