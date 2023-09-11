OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday called lawmakers into another special session to address tax cuts and what he called budgeting transparency.

He scheduled the session for Oct. 3.

Lawmakers called themselves into a special session earlier this year to complete the fiscal year 2024 budget and to override Stitt's vetoes. Stitt tried to get them to consider tax cuts then, but they declined.

It was not immediately clear what their reaction to Stitt's summons will be. He tried twice without success last year to get tax cuts passed in special sessions and pushed for them during this year's regular session.

State tax revenue soared post-pandemic, but appropriators have been reluctant to cut taxes. They view the spike as temporary, driven largely by an infusion of billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds and, to some extent, inflation.

Legislators also remember that only five years ago the state suffered the latest in a series of revenue failures, and some maintain that state government has not fully recovered from those cutbacks.

The left-leaning Oklahoma Policy Institute recently reported that state spending is 13% less than two decades ago, adjusted for inflation and population.

“We have one job: to serve and protect all 4 million Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “I’m calling on the Legislature to fight for Oklahomans and demand fairness and transparency in our tax system and our budget process.

“I am also calling on the Legislature to put Oklahoma on a path to zero income tax and give Oklahomans a much-needed tax break. If not now, when?”

In his executive order calling the special session, Stitt said he wants an income tax cut that puts the state on a pathway to eliminating it.

Income taxes are one of two principal revenue sources for state government.

The executive order also outlines several ways Stitt wants to make the legislative budgeting process more transparent. Under his proposal, the General Appropriations Bill, also called the budget bill, and spending limits bills would be made public in a final form for at least three legislative days before action by the Legislature or a committee.

For years, lawmakers have been criticized for passing budget bills in the waning hours of the session and creating a budget without more input.

Stitt is also asking for a trigger that would eliminate any tax assessed by the state or its political subdivisions if the same tax is found by a court to be inapplicable to any individuals by virtue of race, heritage or political classification.

The requested action comes after a Muscogee Nation member asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to determine whether the state has the authority to tax tribal citizens’ income received while living and working within the tribe’s reservation.

Alicia Stroble filed the lawsuit after the Oklahoma Tax Commission denied her request for exemption from Oklahoma state income taxes based on her tribal status, employment and residence.

Her attorney has said the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling helps her case, but he thinks prior U.S. Supreme Court cases are more precedent-setting.

Stitt has been a huge critic of the McGirt ruling.

Stitt is also asking that lawmakers and their employees be prohibited from directly or indirectly attempting to influence state agency expenditures outside of the legislative process.

“As the House has done before, we will answer the call of the Governor according to our constitutional duty,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said that out of respect for the 9/11 remembrance day, he would refrain from commenting on politics Monday but would have an official statement at a later date.

General revenue, the state's primary operating fund, grew by nearly 6% in FY 2023, which ended on June 30, but ended the budget cycle with four straight months lower year-over-year.

The first month of FY 2024 continued the trend, coming in nearly 5% below expectations and 6.4% below the same month a year ago.