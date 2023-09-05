Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday announced the appointment of Wes Nofire to serve as his new Oklahoma Native American Liaison.

Brian Bingman recently announced he is stepping down as Stitt’s Secretary of State and Native American Affairs to run for Corporation Commission.

“Wes brings a deep familiarity with tribal governments and people across Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “His work for the Cherokee government makes him an ideal choice as we build bridges between my office and tribal governments.

“Throughout his career, Wes has advocated for fairness for all Oklahomans and has fought against systems that seek to treat people differently based on race or heritage.”

Before joining Stitt’s office, Nofire served on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council.

He is often outspoken about the challenges the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision created when it comes to administering justice fairly for every Oklahoman, native and non-Native alike, according to Stitt’s office.

Nofire worked to raise awareness of how this decision has affected his community and eastern Oklahoma, a news release states.

Stitt and tribes have been at odds since Stitt took office over compacts and the legal ruling.

Nofire is a retired professional boxer.

In 2022, he made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Congress, with 6.32% of the vote in the primary.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. recently defeated Nofire in a four-way race for chief.

“Gov. Stitt’s selection of Wes Nofire as the state’s Native American liaison is disappointing, which is to say it comes as no surprise," Hoskin said in a statement. “We continue to hope for a day in which the depths of knowledge of Indian Country issues on Gov. Stitt’s team deepens. It’s now shallower.

"Wes Nofire’s brief time in elected office was marked by a hostility toward Cherokee tribal sovereignty, a lack of understanding broadly of the issues facing Indian Country, and his peddling of conspiracy theories about Cherokee Nation, which can only be described as unhinged.”

Nofire could not be reached for comment.

Abegail Cave, a Stitt spokeswoman, did not respond to questions about whether Senate confirmation is required or if Nofire will be paid and how much.