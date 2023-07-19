OKLAHOMA CITY — Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell has been appointed to serve as secretary of workforce development, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday.

“Lt. Governor Pinnell is a successful businessman with a talent for fostering economic growth in Oklahoma,” Stitt said in a press release. “As Secretary of Tourism, his leadership saw the highest visitation levels we’ve had in state history. I know he will bring that same level of excitement and energy into recruiting new talent to Oklahoma.”

Pinnell has served as Oklahoma’s first secretary of tourism since January 2019. Under his leadership, Oklahoma experienced the best tourism year in state history, generating $10.1 billion in direct visitor spending and creating 4,000 new jobs, according to Stitt’s office.

In partnership with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, Pinnell launched multiple successful marketing campaigns that produced more than $100 million in revenue for the state, Stitt’s office reported.

“I am excited to take on the role of Secretary of Workforce Development and help lead the modernization of our economic development practices,” Pinnell said.

“As an entrepreneur myself, I know Oklahoma is one of the best places to run a business. Companies are looking for a pipeline of talent to hire a quality workforce and get Oklahomans the jobs they need. I look forward to helping businesses partner with education and career training programs.”

Pinnell already serves on the Oklahoma Department of Commerce committee focused on small-business growth, entrepreneurship and workforce development.

If confirmed by the Senate, Pinnell will step down as secretary of tourism, wildlife and heritage in order to accept the new position.

In his capacity as lieutenant governor, he can break tie votes in the 48-member Senate, where he serves as president.

