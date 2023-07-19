OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday the appointment of Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell to serve as secretary of commerce.

“Lt. Governor Pinnell is a successful businessman with a talent for fostering economic growth in Oklahoma,” Stitt said in a press release. “As Secretary of Tourism, his leadership saw the highest visitation levels we’ve had in state history. I know he will bring that same level of excitement and energy into recruiting new business to Oklahoma.”

Pinnell has served as Oklahoma’s first secretary of tourism since January 2019. Under his leadership, Oklahoma experienced the best tourism year in state history, generating $10.1 billion in direct visitor spending and creating 4,000 new jobs, according to Stitt’s office.

In partnership with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, Pinnell launched multiple successful marketing campaigns that produced more than $100 million in revenue for the state, according to Stitt’s office.

“I am excited to take on the role of Secretary of Commerce and help lead the modernization of our economic development practices,” Pinnell said. “As an entrepreneur myself, I know Oklahoma is one of the best places to run a business. With a skilled workforce, competitive incentives, low operating costs, and freedom to do business your way, companies big and small are moving here each year. I look forward to working with existing Oklahoma businesses and recruiting more companies to our great state.”

Pinnell already serves on the Oklahoma Department of Commerce committee focused on small business growth, entrepreneurship and workforce development.

If confirmed by the Senate, Pinnell will step down as secretary of tourism, wildlife and heritage in order to accept the new position.

In his capacity as lieutenant governor, he can break tie votes in the 48-member Senate, where he serves as president.

In April, a Senate panel declined to confirm Chad Mariska of Tulsa as Stitt’s secretary of commerce and workforce development.​

