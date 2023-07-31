To the casual observer, it might have seemed like the relationship between Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leadership could not get worse.

On Monday, it did.

In a move that could blow up the current state budget, Stitt sued Speaker of the House of Representatives Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, in the Oklahoma Supreme Court after the House cast the final vote to overturn Stitt's vetoes of two bills dealing with tribal compacts.

Monday’s lawsuit essentially charges the 59th Legislature with a power grab, saying it used “unprecedented … raw legislative power” to overpower the executive branch by “encroaching” on the governor’s authority.

The suit mostly aims at Senate Bill 26x and House Bill 1005x, both passed during a special session that began in May, while the regular session was still convened, and which ended Monday night. Those bills extend for one year tribal tobacco and motor vehicle registration compacts that would otherwise expire this year.

The House’s 72-16 vote Monday on a motion to override Stitt’s veto of SB 26x completed the Legislature’s reinstatement of both measures.

Stitt’s lawsuit asks the state Supreme Court to invalidate SB 26x and HB 1005x on several grounds, among them his assertion that the entire special session was “unlawful.” In making that argument, the suit appears to also question the legality of the general appropriations and budget bills passed during the special session.

The lawsuit argues that the special session was illegal because special sessions concurrent with the regular session are not specifically allowed by the state constitution and, it is implied, because the Legislature convened the concurrent special session to prevent Stitt from vetoing the budget after the regular session adjourned.

“Aware that it had run itself out of time to send the Governor a budget which it could override if vetoed, the Legislature decided to set aside the law in favor of a system to suit their desired end — sure passage of unlawful bills. … It then purported to pass both a budget outside the mandated context (i.e. regular session) as well as bills plainly prohibited in any context.”

Stitt opposed the compact bills and the budget and appropriations bills, the latter largely because the general tax reduction he wanted was not included.

The compact extensions are the latest battle in a fight that began shortly after Stitt’s election in 2018 and have contributed greatly to his conflicts with tribal governments and the Legislature. Cheered on by the Oklahoma City-based Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, Stitt has tried without much success to renegotiate compacts on everything from hunting licenses to gaming.

On Monday, state Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, a Choctaw citizen whose district includes the Muscogee Nation headquarters, scoffed at the notion that Stitt could successfully negotiate new compacts.

“I’m still waiting for the hunting compact,” Fetgatter said on the House floor. “That expired three years ago.”

The result, he said, has been lost revenue for the state.

State Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said the potential loss to the state of $56 million should the tobacco compacts expire answers Stitt’s claims that the legislation is outside the original scope of the special session call.

Echols said arguments that the Legislature exceeded its authority in extending the compacts are “not serious.”

In an afternoon press conference, Stitt repeated his concerns that tribal governments will use the 2020 McGirt decision to expand their taxing jurisdictions in the state. He said he offered the affected tribes a two-year extension Monday morning, instead of the Legislature’s one-year, on the condition that they agree to new language concerning where tribal smoke shops could be located.

Stitt also complained that seven lobbyists for one or more tribes had tried to sway Monday’s override vote. The lawsuit specifically singles out the Cherokee Nation for allegedly “pressuring” legislators instead of negotiating with him.

“Oklahomans need to kind of think about is how much money is influencing our elections,” Stitt said. “One representative that voted not to overturn this told me that seven different lobbyists, tribal lobbyists, called him over the weekend. The money is on the (override) side. Can you guys not see that? The money is on the (override) side.”

With Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. out of the state, Attorney General Sara Hill said it is Stitt who is costing the state money.

“Gov. Stitt created a problem in Oklahoma,” Hill said in a written statement. “He let the Cherokee and Choctaw hunting and fishing compacts expire, and let many tribal tobacco compacts expire. He never even attempted to negotiate new compacts with the Cherokee Nation.

“While the Oklahoma legislature has unified to protect Oklahoma’s revenue and extend tribal tag and tobacco compacts, Governor Stitt still prefers division and lawsuits.”

McCall did not have anything to say about Stitt’s lawsuit, but Treat had plenty.

“Plain and simple, the governor’s continued rhetoric and vitriol surrounding not only these compacts but also our Native American Tribal partners as a whole seeks to divide the state,” Treat said. “It is clear at this point the governor has no end game, goal or aspirations of working with the Legislature or tribes. He continues to ignore the courts, Legislature and common sense.

“These compacts in particular weren’t new. They weren’t unique in any way. They simply kept the exact same language as before to give him an opportunity to try and do the right thing by working with the tribes to renegotiate the compacts, while ensuring the state didn’t lose millions in revenue. He has once again failed Oklahoma.

“Today, history is repeating itself with the announcement of this lawsuit. I’m confident his intentions will meet the same fate as we have unfortunately witnessed, and paid for, in the past.

“By overriding these vetoes, the Legislature gave the governor another avenue and opportunity to negotiate in good faith, as we have done repeatedly. He has never accepted or appreciated our efforts and has turned his back all 4 million Oklahomans, the legislative process and Oklahoma’s tribal partners, costing the state millions in legal fees.

“This zero-sum game he is playing is a losing strategy, and I hope Oklahomans and my fellow lawmakers are paying careful attention,” Treat said.

Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton contributed to this story.