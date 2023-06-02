OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday let the state budget for fiscal year 2024 become law without his signature but with his objections.

The budget package included the general appropriations bill, House Bill 1004x. The budget bill spends $12.96 billion, Stitt said.

“The problem is that the Legislature has relied upon one-time revenue to support recurring expenditures that exceed recurring revenues by roughly $220 million,” Stitt said in a prepared statement. “They have also drawn down the state’s savings from about $6.2 billion to $4.2 billion.

“Because this approach is neither sustainable nor fiscally wise, I have not signed House Bill 1004x. Nevertheless, subject to objections to the unique process by which the bill made its way to my desk, the bill will become law without signature."

Stitt has five days excluding Sunday to sign bills after they pass the Legislature. If that does not occur, they become law absent his signature.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said he disagreed with Stitt’s math and statement.

“He has always counted on us having $6.2 billion, which is not accurate,” Thompson said. “That takes every dime under very cushion. We were very precise in the budget. We used one-time money for one-time expenditures.”

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, had no comment.

The fiscal year 2024 appropriation is the largest in state history. It includes historic spending levels for education, including raises for certified school personnel. It also includes added funds for school literacy, safety, buildings and students.

Stitt has vetoed budget bills in the past only to have lawmakers return to override his vetoes.

He has said he is considering calling lawmakers into a special session to work on tax relief. He wants to reduce the state's income tax and sales tax on groceries.

The last time he called them into a special session on tax relief, a package could not be agreed upon.

Lawmakers are already in a special session and could return to override two of Stitt’s vetoes concerning tribal compacts.

Stitt on Wednesday vetoed two bills that would have extended for one year the state's tobacco and vehicle registration compacts with Oklahoma’s Native American tribes.

“Those are under discussion to see if we need to come back and override or not,” Thompson said.

Stitt said the bills were an unconstitutional attempt to circumvent his authority to negotiate state-tribal compacts.​

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.