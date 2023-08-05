Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Bob Burke, the Oklahoma City attorney, author and historian, compares the state's constitution to the Old Testament. Both, he says, are long, and both contain a lot of thou-shalt-nots.

For that reason, Burke doubts that the Oklahoma Supreme Court will rule in favor of Stitt administration arguments that the special legislative session that enacted this fiscal year's budget was illegal because it began concurrently with the regular session.

"Our constitution is the longest in the land. It has hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things we can't do," Burke said. "If the delegates to the Constitutional Convention wanted to prohibit concurrent sessions, they would have said so."

Voiding the state budget is not the purpose of Gov. Kevin Stitt's lawsuit. He wants to stop only two of the 52 bills enacted during the special session, and his lawyers have put forward several reasons the state Supreme Court should do so. One of those is that the two were the product of an unconstitutional process, which raises the question of whether the other 50 are, too.

Without those 50, the state government has no authorization to spend state tax dollars.

The lawsuit says those 50 should not be voided even though they also were enacted by what the petition calls an illegal special session, but the reasoning is complicated. If the court does accept the argument that two bills from the special session are invalid, it could well rule that all of them are.

Nobody seems to know what to do if that happens.

But let's back up.

The Oklahoma Constitution requires an annual regular session of the Legislature that must convene at noon on the first Monday of February and adjourn no later than 5 p.m. on the last Friday of May. It allows for special, or "extraordinary," sessions as needed. Special sessions may be called by the governor or by the Legislature.

This spring, the Legislature summoned itself into special session on May 17 because it was not certain it could complete the budget and appropriation process by May 26 and because it did not want to send Stitt a budget he could veto after the mandatory final adjournment.

So the Legislature passed its entire budget package as part of a special session running concurrently with the regular session. This budget package consisted of the 52 bills mentioned earlier.

Among the 52 bills were two extending tribal compacts for tobacco and motor vehicle registration that are due to expire this calendar year. Stitt allowed the other 50 bills to become law without his signature but vetoed the two compact bills. The Legislature then overturned those vetoes, with the last vote to do so on July 31.

The special session then adjourned.

The lawsuit's principal arguments are that the Legislature acted outside its authority in extending the compacts and that the two bills are outside the scope of the special session call, which is the legal device by which the Legislature summons itself into "extraordinary session."

Such arguments, particularly over separation of powers, are not uncommon. The lawsuit's other theories, while perhaps less likely to succeed, are more novel and potentially impactful in that they seek to upend established practice — and, potentially, the state budget.

As Burke and many others point out, the Oklahoma Constitution did not really create a government of equal branches of government, or "departments," as it calls them. Its thumb is on the scales in favor of the Legislature and, most of all, the people.

From the start, governors have chaffed at the constraints on their authority. An obvious example is their time in office. Until the 1960s, governors could not serve consecutive terms; lawmakers had no term limits until the early 2000s. Even now, governors can normally serve a maximum of eight years, while legislators can remain in office 12.

"Everybody at (the state constitutional convention) was afraid of big government and big business," Burke said. "They wanted the people to control it."

Stitt has sought, with some success, to expand the chief executive's power — at first with the cooperation of the Republican-led Legislature, more recently mostly without it. Limiting the Legislature's ability to meet and act in special session would expand that power even more.

Stitt's lawsuit argues that the state budget must be "addressed within the context of a regularly scheduled session," because of the constitution's balanced budget provision, and that special sessions concurrent with regular sessions are unconstitutional because the state Supreme Court has never said otherwise.

This is where Burke's remark about the state constitution's thou-shalt-nots comes in. It does not explicitly say budget and appropriation bills shall not be enacted through a special session or after the last Friday in May or that special sessions shall not be held concurrently with regular sessions. The lawsuit essentially argues that those prohibitions are implied.

Its argument, in a footnote, for why this year's budget bills should not be voided is that while the bills were produced by an illegal special session, they were passed before the regular session's final adjournment. That, it says, qualifies as "the context of a regularly scheduled session."

Should the court rule in Stitt's favor on these points, it would not only decide a single lawsuit in favor of Stitt, but it would slide a little more power from the House and Senate chambers on the Capitol's fourth floor to the Governor's Office on the second.

