The number of financial institutions on the state's oil and gas blacklist shrank from 13 to six this week after the other seven proved to be privately held and not subject to a controversial state law, officials said.

Among those still barred from doing business with state and local governments in Oklahoma are some of the country's largest banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, as well as the nation's largest investment management company, Blackrock.

Also on the list are State Street Corp. and Climate First Bank.

Removed from the list were GCM Grosvenor, Lexington Partners, Firstmark Fund Partners, Stepstone VC Global Partners, WCM Investment Management, William Blair and Actis.

Deputy Treasurer Jason Harvey said the companies had been on the list because they had not responded to a required questionnaire.

"After the initial list was published several of them reached out to our office asking to either be resent the questionnaire or for clarification on how to provide us the information we needed," Harvey said. "We provided all those details and over time received their information. Those that replied gave us verification of their status as a non-publicly traded company and therefore did not need to remain on the restricted financial company list."

The blacklist is the result of a 2022 state law forbidding state and local governments in Oklahoma from using financial institutions judged to have discriminated against oil and gas companies. Most of those on the list have denied doing so.

“The State of Oklahoma should not be investing money with companies that boycott one of our own industries," State Treasurer Todd Russ said previously. "When a state boycotts a major industry like oil and gas, the result is less diversification of funds, which can lead to more risks and potentially lower returns for investors.”

Some municipalities, however, have complained that the law is costing them millions of dollars in higher interest rates, and it is unclear to what extent the institution on the list have suffered diminished returns because of their energy and environmental policies.

