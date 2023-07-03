OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency is seeking public input on a new affordable housing program created this year by state lawmakers.

The state agency will receive $215 million as part of the newly created Oklahoma Housing Stability Program, which is intended to incentivize the construction of affordable housing across the state.

Although lawmakers gave some direction for the new program that will allow developers to seek interest-free loans for new home construction projects, the Housing Finance Authority is also asking the public to weigh in through a series of public input sessions.

The Housing Finance Agency on Friday released proposed rules for implementing the program. According to the rules, the three main goals of the Housing Stability Program are as follows:

Increase the number of single-family residences available for purchase in rural and urban areas.

Provide gap financing to aid and incentivize the production of rental housing.

Remove barriers to home ownership caused by the lack of funds for down payment and closing costs.

The agency estimates that roughly 388 new affordable houses and 3,890 rental units will be built as a result of the first round of funding.

Roughly 75% of the funding set aside for home development will go toward construction projects in rural areas, with the remaining earmarked for developments in metropolitan areas.

Under the program, home buyers will be able to apply for grants to help them afford their down payments and closing costs.

With $40.8 million of the new funding set aside for the grants, the agency estimates that roughly 3,025 home buyers will receive down payment assistance equal to 5% of their loan amount. Those home buyers will be required to return the grant funds if they don't occupy the home for at least five years.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, previously said the new program is intended to go hand-in-hand with state economic development efforts to improve rural industrial parks in order to attract new businesses. Wallace has been discussing this idea with Housing Finance Agency officials since the Oklahoma Legislature appropriated $250 million last year for nearly two dozen rural economic development projects.

When new businesses decide to locate in rural parts of the state, housing options for their employees are often limited, Wallace said.

"As jobs come, the problem is there’s never enough housing," he said on the House floor in May.

A public input session on the Housing Stability Program will be held at 1 p.m. July 11 in the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa auditorium, 700 N. Greenwood Ave. A public hearing in Oklahoma City will be held at 1 p.m. July 10 in the Metro Tech Springlake Campus auditorium, 1900 Springlake Dr.

A virtual public input session will be held over Zoom at 1 p.m. July 12.

Participants are asked to register in advance. More information can be found at ohfa.org.

Public comments can also be submitted online at housingstabilitypgm.freeforums.net.

