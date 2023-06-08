A two-year upward trendline for state revenue continued to show signs of flattening as oil and gas revenue declines, State Treasurer Todd Russ reported this week.

Gross revenue to the treasury in May was $1.3 billion, $15.6 million less than during the same month a year ago.

The rolling 12-month total was $17.48 billion, down from a record $17.64 billion through March and slightly behind April's $17.49 billion.

Gross revenue to the treasury is a measure of all taxes paid to the state, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money returned to taxpayers as rebates and refunds.

Gross production taxes on oil and gas accounted for the biggest change in May revenue, with collections down $68 million, or 42%. These taxes are a relatively small share of the state's overall revenue but are viewed as a leading indicator of economic activity.

The largest revenue sources, income taxes and sales and use taxes, were up in May, although sales taxes, at $491.4 million, were only 1.2% above the same month a year ago.

Use taxes, which are essentially a sales tax on goods purchased out of state for use in Oklahoma, rose a healthy 7.4% to $86.1 million.

Combined individual and corporate income taxes rose 9.6%, to $391.1 million. Individual income taxes account for about 85% of all income tax revenue.

In his monthly report, Russ noted that Oklahoma's score in Creighton University's Mid-America Business Conditions Index slipped nearly 10 points, from 54.4 to 44.7. A score above 50 is considered positive; below 50 is negative.

