OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd on Tuesday released a scathing audit of how the state handled federal pandemic money.

The state misspent millions of dollars, with those in charge ignoring federal grant guidelines, the audit found.

“Oklahoma has systemic issues that make me very concerned for taxpayers,” Byrd said. “When federal grant money is spent incorrectly, the federal government has the authority to demand repayment from the people of Oklahoma.

“If the federal government decides the state must pay back these audited costs, you and I will end up paying the bill. If that happens, gross mismanagement and lack of compliance and oversight will be the blame.

“The State of Oklahoma dropped the ball on compliance and oversight.”

The audit period covers expenditures made during state fiscal year 2021, which includes pandemic funds. It covers $14 billion worth of expenditures and questions about $29 million.

CARES and GEER funds

Oklahoma was awarded federal grant dollars through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, also called the CARES Act, to mitigate the pandemic’s effects.

Byrd found $12.2 million in questioned costs in the state’s spending of $1.1 billion in CARES dollars. The funds were to be spent for personal protective equipment, health services, payroll and other COVID-related expenses.

State agencies, counties and cities were required to submit reimbursements of expenses to the state, but the state failed to obtain sufficient documentation to ensure that the payments were made for COVID-related expenditures, and it did not ensure that the goods and/or services were received prior to payment.

The audit also looked at the $39.9 million in expenditures under the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, called GEER, which were under the discretion of Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Two of those programs, Bridge the Gap and Stay in School, had significant issues, according to the audit.

Bridge the Gap

Bridge the Gap had a budget of $8 million to help low-income families buy educational supplies, curriculum, technology and tutoring for children to learn at home during the pandemic.

Some 5,000 families received $1,500 to spend at designated retailers, according to the audit.

“Proper system controls were offered by the digital wallet vendor to limit the families’ purchases to education-related items, but those controls were declined by the individual placed in charge of the BTG program,” Byrd said. “We found that $1.7 million was spent on various non-educational items such as kitchen appliances, power tools, furniture and entertainment.”

Bridge the Gap was largely overseen by now Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who had blamed problems on the vendor.

Almost 20% of the total amount was spent on things not related to learning, according to the audit. In July 2022, the federal government demanded that $650,000 be returned after its high-level review of the Bridge the Gap digital wallet program.

Byrd’s office has reported $1.8 million in questioned costs, which includes the $650,000.

After the questionable purchases became public, the state sued the out-of-state vendor, Kleo, but Attorney General Gentner Drummond dropped the suit, saying it was without merit. The suit was filed by his predecessor and Stitt appointee John O’Connor.

“The audit report is deeply troubling and illustrates the need for an investigative audit of GEER funds, which I requested shortly after taking office,” Drummond said. “A number of concerning items from the audit will require further investigation. I refuse to tolerate what amounts to a pervasive culture of waste, mismanagement and apparent fraud.”

Stay in School

Stay in School had a budget of $10 million to help low-income families pay a portion of tuition to keep children in their private schools.

It was designed to help 1,500 or more low-income families with up to $6,500 per student.

The audit found a deliberate plan to give selected private schools and individuals preferential treatment by allowing early access for application submission before the program was offered to the general public.

Awards were given to 1,073 students whose families said they had not suffered an economic hardship due to the pandemic, according to the audit.

Byrd’s office identified that 65% of the budget, or $6.5 million in grant funds, were questionable because objectives were disregarded.

Some 657 students from low-income families who qualified did not get the financial assistance because the funds had been exhausted.

The questioned costs include $1.8 million paid to private schools in excess of the families’ tuition responsibility.

The state allowed individuals employed by outside entities or special interest groups to actively administer the programs largely without oversight from the state and without entering into an appropriate executed agreement governing their involvement, according to the audit. In addition, the individuals did not have appropriate experience to administer federal grant programs, according to the audit.

Emergency rental assistance

Oklahoma received more than $376 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help those unable to pay rent or utilities during the pandemic.

The Oklahoma City-based foundation administering the program overcharged the state $1.6 million in management fees, the audit says.

Many who applied for the awards were denied because of the unallowable charges kept by the foundation, according to the audit, which reported $1.6 million in questionable costs.

Byrd’s office told the state last year that the fees were not allowable, but the state did not stop the overcharges, which resulted in an additional $8.6 million in unallowable costs, according to Byrd’s office.

Audit reaction

“The findings in the report show a pattern of irresponsible spending and questionable decision making that was not in the best interest of the Oklahoma taxpayer,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “The Legislature was excluded from the appropriation process for these funds. The decisions on how and where to spend them was made unilaterally by the Executive Branch, resulting in little oversight and the documented misuses of taxpayer money.”

Stitt’s office was asked for a response to the audit.

"During the COVID pandemic, Governor Stitt had a duty to get federal relief funds to students and families in Oklahoma as quickly as possible and he responsibly accomplished just that,” said Kate Vesper, a Stitt spokeswoman. “The State maintains its position that a negligent out-of-state vendor should be held accountable to recover the federal taxpayer dollars in question."

She said that "the auditor's report further supports that is what ought to happen."

Walters’ office also was asked for a response.

“As we already know — and according to the audit — a negligent, out-of-state vendor, should do the right thing and work with the federal government to recover any misused funds,” said Justin Holcomb, a Walters spokesman.

When asked about the remarks from Vesper and Holcomb, Byrd said: "This audit did not determine which party should be liable for any potentially misspent federal funds. The purpose of this audit was to determine if the expenditures complied with grant requirements."

