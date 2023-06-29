OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs has paused plans to close a state-run veterans home in Talihina amid questions about whether state law prohibits closing the home prior to the opening of a new facility in Sallisaw.

The decision comes nearly one week after the Oklahoma Veterans Commission voted 5-0 to close the Talihina facility by October, more than a year before the anticipated opening of a new veterans home in Sallisaw.

When state lawmakers passed a law in 2018 authorizing the Department of Veterans Affairs to build a new veterans home, the legislation stipulated that the Talihina veterans facility would continue "until such time as its operations are transferred" to a new home, which the agency later decided would be in Sallisaw. But lawmakers removed that stipulation from state law a few years later.

Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs officials are reviewing the law after some lawmakers conveyed to them the original intent of the legislation.

"I think being on pause right now is appropriate until we figure this all out," said Greg Slavonic, interim executive director of the state Department of Veterans Affairs.

Although the law has changed in recent years, the original intent of the legislation is important, said Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton. The original bill authorizing construction of a new veterans home likely wouldn't have passed the Legislature if it weren't for the language stipulating that the Talihina facility, the Oklahoma Veterans Home, couldn't close until the new facility opened, he said.

A vocal critic of the decision to fast-track the closure of the Talihina home, which is in his district, Grego said he's encouraged to see the Department of Veterans Affairs hold off on taking further action. Veterans Affairs officials are making an effort to listen to lawmakers and get input from others who have raised concerns about this decision, he said.

The Veterans Commission voted last Friday to close the Talihina facility sooner than anticipated because the state is losing roughly $500,000 each month operating the 175-bed facility, which housed only 36 residents last week. Eight residents have transferred to other facilities since the vote, meaning the Talihina home is at a 16% occupancy rate, Slavonic said.

Although the Sallisaw home originally was intended to open next month, the likely opening date has been pushed back 18 months due to construction delays and cost overruns. The facility now is expected to open in early 2025.

The state is estimated to lose more than $9 million if the Talihina home remains open through 2024, Slavonic said in an interview Thursday.

Members of the Veterans Commission balked last week at the idea of having to ask the Oklahoma Legislature for additional funding next year after previously seeking $21.7 million in additional appropriations for the Sallisaw project and roughly $10 million more due to a budget shortfall at the agency.

Slavonic did not say when agency leaders will decide whether to move forward with the closure of the Talihina facility. He said the Legislature may be willing to appropriate additional funds to keep it open until the Sallisaw home is complete.

"I don't know what lies ahead," Slavonic said. "My crystal ball isn't that clear. But we want to do right by the veterans that are there and the employees."

Residents were offered the chance to move to any of the state's six other veterans homes. The facilities closest to Talihina are located more than two hours away in Claremore and Sulphur.

About 84 state employees and 38 contract workers are employed at the Talihina veterans home, the town's second-largest employer.

Veterans Affairs officials estimate that closing the Talihina facility will cost about $3.9 million, much of which would go toward employee severance and other costs related to the reduction in workforce.

Sen. Warren Hamilton, a veteran whose district includes Talihina, said lawmakers are working with the Department of Veterans Affairs to find "a better solution."

"I am confident that future plans will ensure that our veterans receive the care they need and that their lives are not unduly disrupted during this time of transition," Hamilton said in a news release.

