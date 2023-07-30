Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — A newly created state agency and tag agents are working to reduce the wait times for driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations.

Service Oklahoma, created in 2022 by House Bill 3419, has replaced the Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Tax Commission for purposes of registering motor vehicles and issuing driver’s licenses.

“Nobody should be standing in lines,” said Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, the author of the bill.

The agency is adding employees and purchasing more machines to speed up the process, said Jay Doyle, Service Oklahoma chief executive officer.

Starting a new agency comes with some big challenges, and some employees from the Department of Public Safety and the Oklahoma Tax Commission were transferred to the new agency, Doyle said.

“We still do have wait times in some areas of the state,” Doyle said, but the agency is working to reduce and eliminate them.

“Honestly, the transition was a difficult one,” said Clayton Taylor, executive director and a lobbyist for the Oklahoma Tag Agent Coalition.

When the legislation passed, the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the Department of Public Safety “turned to Service Oklahoma and said, ‘It is all yours.’ (But) Service Oklahoma didn’t have any statutory authority,” Taylor said.

That authority was granted later, he said.

The agency found that about 25% of its customers waiting in lines wanted to conduct business that could be done online, so it unveiled more online services, Doyle said.

Online services now include disability placard applications, driver’s license renewals and driver’s license reinstatements, according to the agency.

The agency also has created a checklist of documents a person would need to get a Real ID, and a new call center has been established to help individuals, he said.

“Eighty percent of the calls are being answered with a wait time of about five minutes,” Doyle said.

In addition, the agency has expanded the number of locations where an individual can obtain a driver’s license, he said. Thirty new license operators can provide services in new locations, Doyle said.

Some 33 people have been hired and spread across 30 locations, with plans for another 45 or so to be hired, he said.

The goal is to be fully staffed to alleviate a lot of the wait times, Doyle said.

In addition, the agency is purchasing additional processing machines, he said.

“The Department of Public Safety had only issued one driver’s license machine to each agent,” Taylor said, adding that the issue had contributed to the backlog.

Kerbs said the agency still faces a lot of challenges, “but they are definitely making strides.”







