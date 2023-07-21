OKLAHOMA CITY —Senators return Monday to the Capitol in a special session effort to override two of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes extending tribal compacts.

The Senate is expected make a second attempt at overriding Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 26x and take up an override of House Bill 1005x.

Senate Bill 26x extends the tobacco compacts; House Bill 1005x extends the motor vehicle registration compacts.

The Senate in June failed by one vote to override Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 26x.

After the vote, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the Senate would have the votes to override the veto by a pretty good margin.

“I am confident we have the votes to override the vetoes,” Treat said Friday. “The last time we took the vote we were missing several members who had to miss for one reason or another. But those members have committed to being there this time.”

The measures would extend the compacts until Dec. 31, 2024. Both compacts are set to expire by the end of 2023.

If the Senate can muster the 32 votes needed to override Senate Bill 26x, the House is expected to take it up on July 31, according to a House spokesman.

The House has already overridden Senate Bill 1005x.

Stitt’s proposal limits where the compacts would be applicable, which some tribes find objectionable. Lawmakers are also concerned that Stitt could let the compacts expire, costing the state money.

“Last year, with these two compacts in place, the tribes remitted over $50 million to the state,” Treat said. “Without them in place, the state stands to lose this money. It will leave a hole in the following year’s budget that we will have to find a way to backfill.

“By simply extending the expiration date for these two compacts, we won’t create a budget hole that we need to fill while allowing the governor and the tribes to negotiate a better deal for the state and tribes.”

Treat said that if the override fails, it would be difficult to try again before the end of the month, when the special session ends.

Stitt has been reaching out to senators and taken his message to social media seeking to have the override effort defeated.

In a social media post, Stitt said that for months he has been trying to work with tribal governments while they believe they can get a better deal from lawmakers.

“I will not be bullied into doing a bad deal for Oklahoma taxpayers,” Stitt said in a social media post. “I want an even playing field for all 4 million Oklahomans.”

In a July 14 resolution, the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes asked the Legislature to overturn the vetoes, saying Stitt refuses to act in good faith with the tribes on extensions.

Stitt has had a rocky relationship with the tribes since shortly after starting his first term.

The tribes successfully sued Stitt to get a court order saying their gaming compacts automatically renewed. Stitt had sought higher rates.

In addition, lawmakers successfully sued Stitt over the process for entering into other compacts. The state’s high court found Stitt exceeded his authority.

“He continues to lose court cases at every turn and, to me, launching a PR campaign does more harm that good when he should be figuring out a way to sit down and negotiate in good faith with the tribes,” Treat said.

On Thursday, members of Stitt’s administration met with representatives with the Chickasaw Nation concerning the compacts.

Chickasaw Nation attorney Stephen Greetham said it appears Stitt’s team used the meeting “as a stunt for disrupting the Oklahoma Legislature’s proceedings this coming Monday. We believe that stunt underscores the need for the Senate to act now. In fact, we believe the day may have arrived for the Oklahoma Legislature to take control of these issues away from this administration.”

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby also released a statement.

“We call on the Oklahoma Legislature to complete its work and override the Oklahoma Governor’s vetoes of the compact extender bills,” he said.​