OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Monday returned in special session to narrowly override two of Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes of compact extension bills.
The Senate mustered 34 of the 32 needed votes to override the veto of Senate Bill 26x and House Bill 1005x, which extends the compacts with tribes on motor vehicle registration for a year. A prior override effort failed in the Senate by one vote.
The House is expected to return next week to attempt to override Stitt's veto of Senate Bill 26x after already overriding his veto of House Bill 1005x. Senate Bill 26 would extend for a year the tobacco compacts.
Stitt had argued against the override, saying he was renegotiating the compacts in good faith. Several tribes supported the overrides, with some arguing that changes concerning jurisdictional issues needed to be worked out.
In an emailed statement after the Senate vote, the governor responded: "Despite real concerns for the future of our state, the Senate has chosen to disregard the Governor's compact in favor of compact language the tribes wanted. I am trying to protect eastern Oklahoma from turning into a reservation, and I've been working to ensure these compacts are the best deal for all four million Oklahomans. Unfortunately, the Senate seems to disagree and used an illegitimate process to do so."
This story will be updated.