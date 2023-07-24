Tribes respond after override

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton: “Despite Gov. Stitt’s attempts to muddy the waters, the Oklahoma Senate did the right thing today by overriding his veto of compacts regarding tobacco sales and motor vehicle tags. These important agreements provide massive benefits for tribes and all Oklahomans, and we thank the Legislature for doing what is right.

“The Choctaw Nation remains open to negotiating on long-term compacts, and we trust good-faith discussions will start soon.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.: “All Oklahomans benefit from fair agreements between tribes and state government, and we look forward to continuing our partnerships.

“Today is a great step forward in preserving carefully negotiated compact agreements that have served both Oklahoma and Cherokee Nation well for decades. The bipartisan supermajority of Senators who voted to extend our tribal-state compacts, overriding the Governor’s veto, also saw this need, and I thank them for their support. This vote shows once again that the Governor is isolated in his choice of conflict over cooperation with tribes. Cherokee Nation is ready to continue working with any and all good-faith partners in the state who respect our sovereignty.

"I urge the Oklahoma House to return swiftly to complete the veto overrides. They can quickly end the troubling uncertainty these vetoes have caused for Oklahoma citizens and businesses.”