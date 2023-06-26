OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Monday failed by one vote to override Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of a measure that would extend the state's tobacco compacts with tribes.

But the upper chamber is expected to return in July and vote again, with its leader saying he has the votes to override the veto.

Senate Bill 26x would have extended the tobacco compacts until Dec. 31, 2024, but the override attempt fell one vote shy of the 32 needed to override Stitt’s veto.

The compacts generate revenue for the state and for the tribes.

The Senate did not take up an override attempt for a companion measure, House Bill 1005x, which would extend the tribes' compacts for motor vehicle registrations. Earlier this month, the House overrode Stitt’s veto of that measure.

Both compacts are to expire by the end of 2023.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the Senate does have the required votes to override the vetoes, but he said some members who would have voted yes were not able to attend the special session, which got extended until the end of July.

The vote to override was 31-8, with nine members excused.

“I know of at least four yes votes that were not here today,” Treat said. “For those of you who nerd out on procedure, there is no final action on a motion to override. And so we fully anticipate that we will be able to override in a pretty good margin (at) some point in July.”

Stitt said the compact extension bills, which he vetoed on May 26, infringe on the chief executive’s authority to negotiate compacts.

“I am pleased by the Senate’s vote to sustain my veto of the Tobacco Compact extension and I believe that today’s outcome underscores the state’s commitment to negotiating compacts in good faith, that are beneficial to all parties involved,” Stitt said in a written statement.

“My original compact offer — to extend the compacts previously negotiated and entered by Oklahoma’s Governor and tribal counterparts — is still on the table for each tribe that has reached out and remains available to those that have not yet. I look forward to continuing to work with them to reach an agreement.”

Stitt’s proposal limits where the compacts would applicable, which some tribes find objectionable.

Treat said that if the compacts are not renewed, the tribes have no obligation to remit revenue to the state.

When Stitt decided he didn’t want to renew tribal hunting and fishing license compacts, the state lost about $35 million, Treat said. The tribes are still issuing hunting and fishing licenses for their lands, but the state gets no credit for them, Treat said.

“That was a stupid decision because Wildlife (The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation) is a non-appropriated entity, but they get a ton of federal excise tax when you buy hunting, fishing and camping gear,” Treat said. “A portion of that comes back to the state of Oklahoma.”

The tribes had purchased the licenses at a discounted rate from the state and provided them for free to their members.

The federal excise tax is apportioned back to the states based on a number of factors, including the number of hunting and fishing licenses the state sold.

Treat called the way Stitt has handled compacts “a failure at every turn.”

In his first term, Stitt attempted to pressure the tribes to pay higher exclusivity fees for gaming rights. Some of the tribes sued and successfully obtained a judicial ruling that the compacts, with no changes, had automatically renewed.

“The Legislature could reserve the right to negotiate these compacts,” Treat said. “I wanted to give him another year to make it right. And if he didn’t show progress, we could take it back.”

