OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 50 new state laws, including one that requires schools to undergo security audits, took effect July 1.

Senate Bill 100 requires the state’s more than 2,000 school sites to undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment by July 1, 2026.

Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, a former teacher and administrator who is the bill’s author, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will train personnel to do the assessments and that schools will be able to apply for funds to improve school security.

The money can pay for the hiring of a school resource officer, cameras, metal detectors, card readers, ballistic shields and bulletproof glass, he said.

The measure comes amid a rise in school shootings across the nation.

“The best thing we can do is harden our facilities and give teachers and kids more security,” Pemberton said.

Another new law, created by Senate Bill 1119, raises the minimum salary schedule to provide pay hikes ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 for certified education personnel, with the amount based on years of experience.

The increases would apply to personnel who were paid above the salary schedule during the prior school year, according to a bill summary.

Additionally:

Senate Bill 1121 provides six weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers.

House Bill 2679 appropriates $10 million to create a three-year pilot program to improve literacy.

Senate Bill 429 protects the rights of students to wear tribal regalia at high school and college graduations. The Legislature overrode Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of the measure.

House Bill 1039x eliminates the franchise tax, a move supporters say will increase investment in the state.

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, said the franchise tax doesn’t bring in much money. Oklahoma will lose about $55 million in yearly revenue generated by the tax.

Under previous law, Oklahoma levied an annual franchise tax on all corporations that do business in the state.

Oklahoma is one of the few states that has a franchise tax, and it disincentivized companies that might want to consider locating in Oklahoma, Rader said.

The state has considered eliminating the franchise tax for years.

House Bill 2054 changes the charge of solicitation of prostitution from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Senate Bill 509 creates the Oklahoma Civil Rights Trail Grant Program within the Oklahoma Historical Society. It provides financial assistance to allow entities to apply for grants to build, upgrade and promote facilities.

“This legislation passing and being funded will bring millions of people to our state,” said Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa. “We already have a U.S. Civil Rights Trail, which includes about 13 states.

“Those interested in the story of Native Americans and African Americans across this country will all travel through our state from Greenwood Rising in Tulsa through the 13 original Black towns to the Clara Luper Civil Rights Center in Oklahoma City, the Chief Standing Bear Museum in Ponca City and the reign of terror in Osage County.”

Senate Bill 706 repeals a parent’s right to a jury trial to determine whether parental rights will be terminated.



