OKLAHOMA CITY — Saturday marks a pivotal date for the launch of a new statewide health information exchange, but questions remain about which medical providers will be required to participate and what exemptions might be available.

State law requires all licensed health care providers to participate in the new network as of Saturday, but Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision to reject proposed rules for implementing the exchange has spurred confusion about what happens next.

Stitt on Friday nixed proposed rules from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority that outlined which medical professionals would be required to participate in the network, which allows patients' electronic medical records to follow them to any provider in the state.

The statewide health exchange is intended to improve patient care by allowing doctors to share their patients' medical records with other physicians who may not work in the same medical network. Proponents say the exchange will eliminate redundant medical testing and can help doctors treat all of a person's ailments as a whole.

Patient participation in the exchange is voluntary.

But expressing concerns about patient privacy, some mental health professionals opposed the Health Care Authority's rules that would have required them to participate in the exchange, although the agency offered some exemptions.

The governor said he believes the proposed rules were likely unconstitutional because it would have forced all licensed health care providers to participate, which would run counter to a 2010 state question passed by Oklahoma voters. Stitt's decision came about a week after two licensed professional counselors in Oklahoma County filed a lawsuit challenging the proposed rules. That lawsuit has since been dismissed.

Now the Health Care Authority will go back to the drawing board to draft emergency rules that will be presented to the agency's board next month.

Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett said the agency is working with various stakeholders to craft new rules that can take effect as soon as possible. The provider exemptions are expected to be broader than those offered in the previous set of rules, he said.

"We're working with groups to make sure that those exemptions are broad enough and reasonable enough to satisfy all," Corbett said in a Health Care Authority board meeting Wednesday.

About 1,379 health care providers previously requested exemptions from the exchange. The majority sought to opt out due to the size of their practice or the financial burden of joining the network.

On average, providers will have to pay about $5,000 to connect to the network. The Oklahoma Legislature earmarked $30 million this year for the Health Care Authority to offer grants to providers who cannot afford the start-up costs. Providers also will have to pay monthly fees to use the exchange.

There's been a great deal of confusion about the implementation of the exchange, and Stitt's action only further muddies the waters, said Dr. Diane Heaton, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

"State law still requires (health information exchange) participation by July 1," she said in a statement. "But, so far, physicians and other health care providers have far more questions than answers. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority needs to clearly spell out exactly what is required and how Oklahoma’s health care community can be expected to comply."

Roughly 80% of Oklahoma health care providers have already signed up to participate, said Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan.

McEntire, who co-authored the law requiring providers to join the exchange, said the Health Care Authority is limited in its ability to implement the new network until it has new rules in place.

"For right now, as far as I'm concerned, I feel like we're in a holding pattern on it," he said.

Lawmakers will have to tweak the law requiring all providers to participate in the new initiative, McEntire said.

Health care providers are already using the exchange that's being operated by the Tulsa-based MyHealth Access Network, said State Medicaid Director Traylor Rains. Various providers have used the system to look up patients' medical records more than 42,000 times, he said.

